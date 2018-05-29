SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN/WHDH) – Thanks to a new pilot program, some license plates in California are going digital.

Sacramento is now the first US city to test digital license plates. The Sacramento Bee reports the city took a shipment of 24 plates last week for the city’s in-house vehicle fleet.

The digital plates use wireless technology and allow messages to be changed remotely. The plates could report if the car has been stolen or display vital Amber Alert information.

If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn’t in motion.

The plates’ maker, Reviver Auto, said similar pilot programs are being looked at in other states.

The tech will not be cheap – players are expected to sell for $699, plus a $7 monthly fee. Drivers who purchase the plates will be able to register their vehicles electronically.

