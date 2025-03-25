AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A service dog is safe and sound after a frantic search that spanned over a day.

“She was stuck in the mud, in the water, and [I] just didn’t know what to do,” said owner Craig Burton.

Burton relies on his service dog, named Jenni, to keep his balance.

“Should I fall, she’s able to get me up to a standing position,” said Burton.

But after a trip to the vet last week, Jenni was pulled loose from her harness and ran off.

“We had a lot of different people looking for her,” Burton. “It seemed like the whole town of Amesbury.”

Amesbury police deployed a drone on day two of the search.

From the sky, an officer was able to find Jenni using infrared technology to pick up her body heat.

“Otherwise, he would’ve never seen her because she blended in with the mud and the background, she’s mostly black in color,” said Burton.

Once she was brought out of the woods, Burton’s wife was there to bring Jenni home.

“She just went over to her and starting coming up to her and it was a happy ending, fortunately,” said Burton.

“Thank God for the Amesbury police and that officer with the drone,” Burton added.

