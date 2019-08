HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holbrook have located the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was found riding a bicycle on Thursday.

The young child was located in the Plymouth Street area, according to police.

In a post on Facebook, Holbrook police wrote, “Brought home safe and sound…also got some lunch and a new hat! Thank you all for the help!”

