(WHDH) — The Bay State’s largest nature conservation nonprofit says people can once again put out their bird feeders.

Mass Audubon urged residents back in July to stop using bird feeders and birdbaths due to a mysterious avian disease.

The nonprofit announced on Tuesday that people can go back to feeding the birds amid an absence of confirmed cases of the avian disease in Massachusetts and declining numbers of cases in southern states.

The cause of the avian disease is still unknown so the nonprofit is encouraging people to clean their feeders every two weeks with a solution of one part bleach and nine parts warm water to help curb the spread.

