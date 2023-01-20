RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A shelter in place order was issued at a school in Randolph after a shell casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom for the second time, officials said.

Parents were reacting Friday outside Donovan Elementary School after the second casings was found. A different casing had been found in the same classroom last week.

A further search of the school with a police K9 did not reveal any other casings or weapons.

In a statement the superintendent said, “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and we understand that these incidents are concerning to our families.”

A forum will be held so that parents and staff can discuss school safety.

