Residents were forced out of a Miami apartment building overnight due to safety concerns.

The city sent the property owner a list of violations on July 6 and repairs started late last week but came to a stop Friday afternoon after the city witnessed unpermitted structural work being done.

Following another assessment Monday, the columns of the building were deemed structurally insufficient.

This comes more than a month after the devastating Surfside condo collapse that killed 98 people.

In the wake of that tragedy, investigators have been taking a closer look at building safety.

Local leaders are slated to hold a meeting later this month to make sure a collapse like that never happens again.

