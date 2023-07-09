REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many swimmers across the state are swimming at their own risk this summer as cities and towns work to incentivize open lifeguard positions amid an ongoing shortage.

In Revere and in Boston, special programs have been set up in the hopes of staffing beaches, parks, and pools during the busy summer months.

Just Saturday, officials in New Hampshire were reminding residents about water safety after three separate water-related deaths in six hours.

The CDC says drownings hit their peak in the US in July.

The City of Boston is offering free certification and training for those who join the city as lifeguards.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)