Safety concerns spark ‘clean sweep’ in area where a correction officer was attacked

BOSTON (WHDH) - Safety concerns are sparking a ‘clean sweep’ in the area where a corrections officer was attacked last week in Boston.

The Boston Police Department is working to improve safety by stepping up patrols

The attack was caught on surveillance camera and one person was seen reaching into the officer’s car to hit him.

This happened close to the Suffolk County House of Correction in the Newmarket Square area.

Officials say there will be an elevated police presence around Roxbury, Dorchester, South Boston, and the South End.

Part of the plan is to have police conduct a major sweep of those neighborhoods by taking people into custody and cleaning up debris

Mayor Marty Walsh spoke about the efforts ad says he wants to get to the heart of the issue of addiction.

“There were drug dealers out there, there were people prostituting people, there were violent acts out there, you know we hadn’t actually seen that type of activity in the past couple of years, I mean there’s been activity out there but it’s going a little too far,” Walsh said. “What we want to do is really get to the heart of the issue and dealing with the addicts out there and the people that are struggling and sick.”

Walsh says the city is dedicated to helping the people in those neighborhoods who are struggling with addiction.

