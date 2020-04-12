Safety gear from China arrives in NH

Top elected officials including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu welcomed a FedEx plane Sunday carrying about 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The Republican governor was joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Dean Kamen, who helped spearhead the effort.

The cargo plane departed Shanghai, China, on Saturday night.

“This has been an incredible team effort,” Sununu said from the tarmac with the plane behind him.

Sununu said the gear will be distributing to areas of greatest need as part the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

