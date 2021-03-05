‘Safety is the ultimate goal’: Schools create position to keep track of COVID-19 rules on the field

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School sports look different these days with players and coaches clad in masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible.

With so many more COVID-19 safety protocols in place, schools have created a position to make sure all the rules are being followed.

“Safety is the ultimate goal here,” said Uxbridge High School Athletic Director Christopher Carbone. “To make sure all our students are participating safely, completing a season successfully and having a wonderful experience.”

These new positions have been labeled as “COVID Coaches” and in some cases, they are staffed by current athletic staff members, parents, volunteers and in some districts, money has been set aside to hire a person specifically for the task.

“It’s added a level of sophistication to what we’re doing but we’re happy to be practicing and playing,” said Milford High School Athletic Director Peter Boucher.

These “COVID Coaches” are present for all practices and games. They are in charge of marking up benches and bleachers and spacing chairs so that fans and players can safely sit.

“With football it’s quick,” Carbone said. “Kids tackles they get up and move on. It’s keeping them separated during huddles or on the sidelines, making sure masks are up at all times.”

“When a basketball player would enter the game they have to sanitize and when they go out they have to sanitize, they sanitize each quarter a brand new basketball,” Boucher explained.

Just like a referee, they have to make some tough calls when needed.

“I’ve actually found myself removing players from the floor if their mask was down, multiple times,” Carbone said.

Many of the coaches also conduct daily screenings on the student athletes to make sure they have not been exposed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)