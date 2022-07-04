BOSTON (WHDH) - Just hours after a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago took the lives of six individuals and injured two dozen more, security officials at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular were confident that their protocols would ensure the safety of all gathered on the Esplanade Monday evening.

Officials have said there is no credible threat as of yet and continue to monitor any intelligence coming in from Chicago but they feel well-preppared in the event of an emergency.

“We have a pretty robust multi-layered, multi agency operations plan for this event, a time tested template for this event. you’ll see many of those aspects out here today. and many that you don’t see,” said Colonel Christopher Mason of the Massachusetts State Police.

Those gathered on the lawn of the Esplanade can spy security officials sweeping the Charles River from their lawn chairs. To some, the abnormal site reassures them of their safety.

According to Mason, the security plan for the concert has been in place for months and a serious amount of man-hours should have attendees feeling safe and secured.

“We are constantly in a situation where we’re assessing the security of the venue,” said the colonel. “The template calls for periodic sweeps, checking drainage areas garbage cans, sweeping for unattended backpacks and things, anything suspicious.”

Everyone arriving for the show must enter through a an x-ray and thorough security check and Sandy Navarro, an attendee of the show, was pleased with the procedure.

“Very smooth, like clockwork, they’re checking everyone’s stuff making sure you don’t have anything that can harm anybody,” said Navarro

Officials say there are less vendors around the hatch shell this year, so if you’re coming, make sure to pack a small bag with food, and water in plastic bottles.

Weapons, alcohol, glass containers, and backpacks are among the items prohibited from entering the event.

