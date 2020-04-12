Safety officials in Mashpee participate in social media dance challenge

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Safety officials in Mashpee participated in a dance challenge that has gone viral on social media.

Police officers and firefighters can be seen participating in the “Something New” challenge that is popular on the social media platform TikTok.

Everyone participating is wearing masks as a way to remind the public to keep safe while having fun during the coronavirus emergency.

