WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Safety officials are investigating potentially hazardous materials at a residence in Weymouth, Massachusetts State Fire Marshall Jake Wark told 7NEWS.

According to Wark, members of the Weymouth Police and Fire Departments, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and hazmat technicians were among those called to the scene on Mansfield Street.

Wark stated no injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public.

The resident is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

