The MBTA says safety work on the Green Line will take longer than expected.

The T says installing an anti-collision system will be delayed by at least 18 months.

Federal regulators required the system be put in place in 2009 after a deadly crash on the Green Line.

According to the T, there are complications with the trolley cars because they are so old. There are also supply chain pressures.

The project is now expected to be completed by June 2025.

