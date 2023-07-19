BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of SAG-AFTRA brought their ongoing strike to Boston Wednesday, holding a rally on Boston Common.

The event included more than 100 people gathering in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike and wrapped up shortly before 5:30 p.m. The event came a matter of weeks after the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents many actors and TV personalities, began its strike earlier this month.

SAG-AFTRA members have been striking after they were not able to come to a deal with studios, streaming services and production companies.

Now on strike, members have said they’re pushing for better pay, especially with the introduction of artificial intelligence and new streaming models.

7NEWS spoke to one member at Boston Common who discussed Boston’s place within the movie and TV industry.

“Hollywood East is here, right here in New England, right here in Boston and we’re here to fight for our rights and we deserve it,” the man said. “There’s enough to go around and if we continue to go down this route, we’re going to see the end of this whole industry as it is.”

Studios claim to have offered a deal to SAG-AFTRA that included a massive pay bump and a proposal to protect actors’ digital likeness as AI becomes more popular.

It was unclear as of Wednesday how long the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is coinciding with a strike by the Writers Guild of America, will last.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)