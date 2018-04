BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – Repair work on the Sagamore Bridge is ahead of schedule.

The project’s contractor said phase three of the project is set to begin this week.

For safety reasons, sidewalk access on the bridge will be closed for the next two weeks.

Pedestrians are being urged to seek alternate routes.

