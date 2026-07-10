It’s a day the city has been waiting for all year – Sail Boston begins with opening ceremonies Friday ahead of the tall ships arriving in Boston Harbor.

Friday’s ceremony will include a blessing of the sails and a presentation of flags from each country, setting the tone for the week-long event.

The tall ships, along with their crew and cadets, will arrive in Boston Harbor Saturday in the Parade of Sail.

More than 50 ships from around the world will be in town as part of Sail250. During the event, visitors can step aboard the ships and take part in educational programs that focus on US and international maritime history.

Yesterday, the Mayflower II departed from Plymouth and set sail for Boston to join the celebration. The replica Mayflower will return and reopen in Plymouth next Saturday.

The USS Arlington made port at Black Falcon Terminal on Thursday.

It is named for Arlington, Virginia and remembers the first responders who were on scene at the Pentagon on 9/11. The ship will be part of Sail Boston this weekend.

On Cape Cod, a fireboat shot its water cannons into the sky as dozens of tall ships made their way through the Cape Cod Canal.

Along with the Parade of Sail, Saturday marks the start of five days when visitors can board the ships. There will be fireworks Saturday and Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the Sail Boston Cup will take place: a 5-on-5 soccer tournament in honor of the World Cup.

The ships depart on Thursday.