WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A sailboat regatta in Winthrop on Saturday had people hitting the water for a good cause, raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The annual competition at the Cottage Park Yacht Club aimed to raise $100,000 for the foundation, which grants wishes to people who are battling medical conditions.

Among those on hand was Stephanie Bello, whose son, Jose, had a wish granted by the organization.

“Days like this are really special because it brings a sense of community and a sense of awareness and unity,” she said.

John Cataldo, who organized the event, said participants recognize the worthy cause above the competition.

“What we take for granted, it’s a moment that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, so it means a lot,” he said.

