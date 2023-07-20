BOSTON (WHDH) - A sailor was rescued after he fell roughly 20 feet aboard the USS Constitution on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, with SKY7-HD capturing video of crews carrying the injured sailor off the Constitution on a stretcher.

Officials with the Boston Fire Department said the 19-year-old sailor broke his ankle and suffered a head injury as a result of the fall.

Technical rescue crews were called in to help rescue the sailor due to the low ceilings and confined spaces on the Constitution.

A spokesperson from USS Constitution Public Affairs Office said the sailor’s head injury was “minor” and said the sailor was taken to Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

There was no immediate update on the sailor’s condition but officials said he was alert and talking with first responders after the fall.

Crews were seen wrapping up their presence on scene near the Constitution around 7 p.m.

