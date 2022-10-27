WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.

Fire Rescue crews in a boat initially found the caller, who was standing on top of his overturned boat off Carry Beach. Despite strong winds and choppy water conditions, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol officers got him onto their patrol boat.

The capsized boat was towed and secured to shore for later recovery. Sutton was transported to shore and was evaluated by Stewart’s Ambulance, but was uninjured.

Officials reminded boaters of the potential for emergencies to arise while on the water, and for boaters to wear life jackets. They added that it’s legally required to carry life jackets on board for each person on a boat. Given the cold weather, hypothermia is also a risk.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)