BOSTON (WHDH) - The World Cup spirit hit the field in East Boston.

Navy crews and cadets from tall ships representing several different countries, including the U.S., Italy, Germany, Colombia, and more, laced up for a 5-on-5 soccer tournament, competing for the “Sail Boston Cup.”

“It’s so nice to see everyone come together in Boston and celebrate the unity and friendship between all of these countries,” Caroline Flemming said, Boston Marine Operations.

Players may wear different flags on their jerseys, but they all share the same goal: celebrating the global connections that both soccer and sailing create.

“It’s a very nice place,” Genardo said, of the Italian Navy. “Nice city, the people are wonderful. They’ve really welcomed us.”

“It’s really exciting to meet the other nations,” Nicolas Canas said, Germany sailor. “It’s pretty cool because in the evenings, we go with the other nations and watch the futbol World Cup.”

While there can only be one winner on the field, organizers say the real victory is the camaraderie.

“It’s just so awesome to see Boston so lively and everyone coming together,” Flemming said.

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