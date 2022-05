BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three sailors are safe after their boat ran aground in Bourne Saturday, officials said.

The sailboat wound up on Sagamore Beach after the boat lost steering in high waves and strong winds, according to fire officials.

The three people on board jumped out and made it to shore, using life jackets to float in, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)