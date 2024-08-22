BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are stepping up security for the annual Saint Anthony’s Feast in Boston’s North End this year.

The security increase comes after several reports of underage drinking at last year’s celebration. The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday night, and organizers are preparing to enforce new protocols.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that festival goers, as well as our neighborhood is safe so, we’ve implemented some security,” said Jason Aluia, a Saint Anthony’s Feast trustee.

For more than 100 years, Saint Anthony’s Feast has celebrated Italian heritage with food, drinks, and live music. However, the past few years have seen an increase of issues.

“We’ve had, I’m going to call it an influx of young, adolescent kids, from mostly out of town, who’ve come in and they aren’t dangerous — they just bring a rebellious nature to it,” Aluia said. “And they’re underage drinking.”

There will be additional police officers and security personnel at the festival. Organizers said there will also be designated entry and exit points and anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Officials also tightened security last weekend at the Fisherman’s Feast in response to similar concerns about a rise in underage drinking. Vendors said that the security measures ensured safety and fun for families.

“I think the other festivals set the protocols and we all met, we all work, we’re friends,” Aluia said. “Our friends at the Fisherman’s Feast — wonderful feast. They had a wonderful weekend and I think we’re going to have the same.”

Saint Anthony’s Feast will be the fourth and final North End festival of 2024 and police hope it will go as smoothly as the others.

“So we’re stressing that to all the parents — if your kids are coming down to Boston, come with them or don’t let them come,” Aluia said. “I think people should be welcome to come here but be respectful.”

The festival will begin Thursday night with the Procession of Santa Lucia.

