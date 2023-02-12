BOSTON (WHDH) - The Board of Trustees at Saint Joseph Prep Boston has voted to permanently close at the completion of the 2022-2023 academic year, the group announced Saturday.

“Over the last decade, SJP has quickly developed into a school known for its highly regarded and dedicated teachers, innovative curriculum, and diverse student body. Students graduate prepared for success in college and in life, empowered to become young people of character, integrity, and leaders in their community,” the statement read.

“While the strength of our academic program, the caliber of our faculty and staff, and the vibrancy of our community life are beyond question, unfortunately, this does not make SJP immune from the financial challenges that come with a commitment to ensuring an exceptional and accessible education. While every member of the Board and the leadership of the school have worked tirelessly to find a way forward, we have not been successful in finding a strategic partner(s) who could support the long-term sustainability of the school. Additionally, our school continues to face the challenge of ongoing demographic shifts among middle and high-school-aged children. This combination of key factors has resulted in insurmountable financial pressures that have led to this decision,”

