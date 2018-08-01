Officials have recalled two dozen salad and wrap products available in major grocery chains due to a possible parasite contamination.

The United States Department of Agriculture advised that romaine lettuce in the products might be contaminated with cyclospora, an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite.

The products were sold in stores including Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Kroger.

They were produced between July 15 and 18, with either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” “Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23.

Consumers are urged to throw the salads and wraps out or return them to the place of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)