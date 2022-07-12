BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will make his 2022 debut against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight after being sidelined since spring training.

The Boston lefty has made only nine regular season starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Sale has completed four rehab starts this year, pitching a grand total of 11.1 innings where he allowed three earned runs and struck out 19.

The pitcher also walked six batters, five of which came during his final tune-up in Worcester a week ago, leading to a tantrum in a clubhouse hallway that the 2018 World Series champion later apologized for.

The 33-year-old threw 72 pitches in that start, so it’s a safe bet the Red Sox will be mindful of his workload as he eases his way back into the rotation.

The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

