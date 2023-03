SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem animal control officers are searching for the owner of a black Lab that they say bit a child.

Police say the incident happened Thursday near Witchcraft Heights Elementary School.

The child suffered a minor injury.

Officers want to know the dog’s rabies status to spare the child treatment.

