SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Salem is no longer requiring the public to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to enter an indoor establishment.

The Salem Board of Health voted Tuesday to immediately rescind its indoor mask mandate, as well as its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to enter certain establishments in the city.

The Board of Health says it has monitored a wide variety of public health metrics and data points on a daily and weekly basis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that conditions in Salem and the region have improved.

All businesses and public spaces are within their rights to establish their own voluntary safety requirements, the Board of Health said.

“Those entering any establishment with its own rules and standards for service should continue to follow those rules and respect the business owners, their employees, and fellow customers,” the Board of Health added in a press release.

Other communities in Massachusetts have also voted to relax COVID-19 requirements as cases drop, including in Worcester where the indoor mask mandate is set to expire on Feb. 18.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that the city must meet three benchmarks in order for the proof of vaccination requirement to be lifted in the city.

