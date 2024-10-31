SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are enjoying spooky Halloween celebrations, with many flocking to Salem for their Haunted Happenings.

But the city is still dealing with brush fires that have persisted throughout the week.

The city said there have been more visitors this month than last year and they hope that continues on Halloween despite the fire, which has burned more than 150 acres.

Last year, Haunted Happenings welcomed 1.2 million visitors to Salem for the month leading up to Halloween. This year, with the record warmth, those numbers are expected to be surpassed.

Salem calls itself the Witch City in reference to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, which happened in the 1600s. This year, Halloween revelers are being asked to bring a different kind of masks — medical ones — just in case the smoke becomes an issue.

On Thursday, Salem visitors were seen in all sorts of costumes — including Buddy the Elf and the Joker.

“We’re out here with a bunch of festive folks,” said one visitor from Little Rock, Ark.

Joel Wedge and his wife visited Salem for their honeymoon.

“We’re on our honeymoon, actually. We’re visiting Salem. Been on our bucket list, wanting to do it, so really excited,” Wedge said.

The fires in Salem are contained, but were still smoldering even after rain briefly moved through the region.

“We heard about it. We actually came from a place that’s actually having wildfires right now, so it’s scary and sad and hope everything’s okay,” said visitor Brittany Hodgins.

Police officers patrolled the downtown area Thursday afternoon, managing the thick crowds.

