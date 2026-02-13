SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A city councilor in Salem called for an increase in snow clearing fines for the city’s sidewalks.

Currently, if snow and ice are not removed from the sidewalks of any property type, residents are charged $25 for the first offense and $75 for subsequent offenses.

The new proposed ordinance calls for that fine to be raised to $100 per day on residential lots and $200 per day on commercial lots, regardless of whether a first time offense.

