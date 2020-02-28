Salem city councilors approve $1.1 million to fund waterproof garage responsible for flooding businesses

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday night, the Salem City Council approved a $1.1 million bond, to fund a project that would waterproof the first level of the Museum Place Parking Garage. The first level of the garage is the Witch City Mall’s roof.

Last month, 7 News told you pooling water from rain and melting snow has been leaking down into the mall for years. One business owner, Ed Walsh, told 7 News that “every time it rained or snowed in Salem, parts of the ceiling in his hair salon, caved in.

Ed, along with other business owners, were able to address the council earlier this week.

At a committee meeting, Christopher Berry of Silver Moon Comics said, “I have like 8 leaks in my store which are leaking into my electrical, my lights. I also have a storage area that’s it leaking in that is draped in plastic for my merchandise on the overstock. In the past year, I had to go out and get a storage unit which costs more money for me.”

“It’s hurtful. I been there 23 years and I’ve lost business because of that parking garage,” said Ed Walsh of Julien Hair Networx. “When it rains, it’s like going through a car wash.”

The city’s traffic and parking director, David Kucharsky, explained to council members that in the past, the city had attempted repairs to the situation, but those efforts were not effective in correcting the problem. But he went on to say this project, along with ongoing maintenance is the right solution.

Council members agreed.

“From our end of things, we do have an obligation to make sure that that garage is keeping water from getting into the mall,” said councillor Josh Turiel.

Business owners say it’s long overdue.

“I just want to say I am frustrated,” said Berry.

But Berry, and others, are relieved to see the work start at the end of March, early April.

The city said any business owners with water damage, can file claims with the city.

