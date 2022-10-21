SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem city leaders are expected to address how they plan to accommodate large crowds and avoid traffic troubles for residents Friday morning after the city’s Halloween festivities attracted a record 157,000 people last weekend.

Salem had more than 500,000 over the first 16 days of October, a 15% increase from the same time frame last year.

More people visited Salem last weekend than the number of people who can fit in Gillette Stadium: 65,000. The number of visitors last weekend also outnumbers residents with the population of Salem itself, at only around 45,000.

“This street alone, I don’t think you could move. And if you didn’t have a dinner reservation forget it,” said Salem visitor Lauren Pisano.

The Commuter Rail will add more service this weekend between North Station and Salem as well as Salem and Beverly/Newburyport. The city said all lots, garages and spaces were full early last weekend so unless visitors have a broom, the city recommends taking a train or ferry.

Salem’s mayor said she’s grateful for Keolis Commuter Services and the MBTA providing extra service for the busiest time of year and encourages people to check the Commuter Rail schedule before they come to witch city.

