SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem officials are considering a mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the expanded prevalence of the delta variant.

The city’s Board of Health is set to meet Tuesday to discuss requiring masks indoors for all businesses and city buildings that are open to the public.

The mask requirement inside public buildings would go into effect on Aug. 23.

“With the latest uptick in positive COVID cases associated with the Delta variant, it is critical that Salem remains vigilant in the public health success we have achieved during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jeremy Schiller, chair of the Salem Board of Health. “Please take the precautions that we know work. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask in public indoor spaces.”

Other Massachusetts communities have already implemented an indoor mask mandate, including Belmont, Nantucket, and Provincetown.

Salem is also requesting that the Commonwealth extend free COVID-19 testing through the end of 2021. It is currently slated to end on Oct. 31.

Additionally, the city is working with municipal and school employees on a policy to require COVID-19 vaccination or twice weekly negative testing for all workers.

All business in Salem are encouraged to join in adopting a similar vaccination or negative-testing policy for their employees.

