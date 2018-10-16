SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Salem home improvement contractor who repeatedly sexually assaulted 10-year-old girl in his home has been sentenced to up to nine years in prison.

The Salem News reports that 51-year-old Daniel Beauvais was sentenced Monday in Lawrence Superior Court

Beauvais pleaded guilty to multiple charges including four counts of child rape and three counts of witness intimidation hours before jury selection was set to begin in the trial. As part of a plea agreement, some charges were reduced.

Beauvais was arrested in June 2016 after the victim reported the abuse. Investigators say the raped happened at Beauvais’ home when the girl was 10 and 11.

Beauvais will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo treatment after he’s released from prison.

