SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem firefighters came to the rescue of a fisherman who found themselves stuck in waist-deep mud as the tide was coming in on Wednesday.

Due to low-tide conditions, the rescue crews could not launch their boast but instead had to use pieces of plywood from a nearby lumber yard to create a makeshift bridge.

In all, the rescue took about an hour.

The fisherman was uninjured.

