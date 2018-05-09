Salem firefighters revive 2 prisoners with Narcan after they overdose

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Salem sprang into action to revive two prisoners overdosing inside a Middlesex sheriff’s van Tuesday afternoon.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office said three prisoners had just left a court appearance in Malden when deputies noticed two of them were having a medical emergency. Recognizing that they didn’t have time to make it to the hospital, the driver of the sheriff’s van pulled into the fire station and banged on the door for help.

Three firefighters pulled the unconscious prisoners out of the van and used Narcan to revive them.

“These guys did a great job,” Salem Fire Capt. Richard Thomas said. “That’s what we train for every day and we’re glad that had a good outcome.”

The two prisoners were taken to the hospital and are expected to return to jail soon. How they got the drugs and where they came from remains under investigation.

