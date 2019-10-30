Salem girl celebrates success, hides spooky souvenirs around town

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old entrepreneur has turned her spooky artwork into a unique challenge for Salem residents and tourists alike.

Georgia Wrenn may only be in elementary school but she is selling out t-shirts, pins and patches bearing her Halloween designs. Now, she and her dad are turning her designs into one-of-a-kind gold coins and hiding them all over historic Salem attracting a large following.

Her dad, Chris Wrenn, owns a souvenir store that sells Boston sports apparel but, it is the Georgia Made This business is what is keeping the lights on.

“She just crushed it.’ Wrenn said. “She is actually outselling me now so, my sports company is taking second seat to her.”

A fact that Georgia delights in.

“I really like to draw,” Georgia said perched on the stairs of her father’s stall. “My dad asked me if I wanted to draw any Halloween stuff when I was 6-years-old and I drew a skull, ghost and a pumpkin and he made it into a t-shirt.”

Georgia and her dad hide at least one gold coin a day then post riddles on the Georgia Made This Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“So, when they find the coin, they get to keep it. It is a really cool souvenir,” Wrenn said. “But, if they go to Coon’s gift shop on Essex Street and show it to them, they will give them a free t-shirt of Georgia’s.”

The 8-year-old artist also designed a series of pins and donates all the proceeds to local charities.

