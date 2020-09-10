Salem Gold Star families express frustration with President Trump over alleged remarks on veterans

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Gold Star families in Salem are speaking out against alleged remarks Donald Trump made about veterans and those serving in the military.

The controversial remarks President Trump allegedly made about servicemen and women caused Congressman Seth Moulton to reach out to these families. Moulton served four tours in Iraq and is a US Marine.

They told 7News that the remarks are an insult to their fallen children.

“Just and John and Travis answered the call to fight for this country, we are here to answer the call to fight for the memory of John and Travis, even if the person who leveled the attack is our own president,” Joseph DeSiato said about his children on Thursday.

Trump denies calling servicemen and women “suckers” and “losers” after a report from The Atlantic said he did.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)