SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salem Board of Health announced Monday that it has recently installed five Narcan distribution boxes in the downtown area. The locations are, Lappin Park near the Bewitch Statue, on the pedestrian mall across from the large fountain, outside the public restrooms on Artist Row, near the flag poles in Riley Plaza, and near the swings in Charlotte Fortin Park on Derby Street.

Opioid overdose deaths are a public health priority. In 2023, there were 217 opioid-related overdose deaths in Essex County residents, and 32 opioid-related overdose deaths occurred in Salem. In response, municipalities throughout the region are looking for low barrier ways to provide Narcan to the public.

Narcan is a very effective medication. It is safe, easy to administer, and has no potential for misuse. When used by emergency medical personnel, law enforcement, and lay people likely to witness an overdose, it has been shown to reduce overdose deaths in a community by as much as 11%.

These boxes are currently stocked with Narcan, Fentanyl test strips, and other resources that can be used to prevent or treat an overdose. There is a QR code and phone number for the public to contact the Board of Health if they find a box is out of Narcan or other resources or needs repair or replacement.

The boxes will remain filled as long as weather permits. Narcan is unable to be stored at extreme hot or cold temperatures, once temperatures consistently fall below freezing, or get too hot in the warmer months, people can access Narcan and the other resources at the Board of Health office during regular business hours.

