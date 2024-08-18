SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returned for its 18th season on Saturday at Salem Willows park.

The crowd gathered got down to a showcase of bands providing soulful melodies and jazz rhythms, enjoyed music education clinics, craft booths, artisan vendors, merchandise tents and a beer & cider garden.

All funds raised go toward supporting music education initiatives throughout Boston’s North Shore.

The Salem High School Jazz Band, Barrence Whitfield and Four Piece Suit, The Jambalaya Horns Orchestra, Yahuba Garcia’s Boogaloo Collective, and Sonya Rae Taylor performed at this year’s event.

“It’s an opportunity to bring our community together over a shared love of jazz and soul entertainment and appreciation of art and education at a historic place where you can still hear echoes of Duke Ellington resonating from his first stint here almost 100 years ago,” said Festival president Larry Claflin Jr. “We aim to amplify those good vibes with the Salem Jazz and Soul Festival and with our giving initiatives in the community, as well as a lot more evenings of entertainment throughout the year.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)