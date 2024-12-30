SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man accused of attempted robbery over the weekend appeared in court Monday.

Eric Mackie, 25, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime (robbery), armed assault to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon, and violation of a city knife ordinance.

Police say Mackie tried to rob a couple at knifepoint near the intersection of Dow and Park streets. He’s then accused of attempting to rob another man.

Prosecutors say the second victim struggled with Mackie until the victim’s family members came to help. Two people were injured in the struggle.

Mackie pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court next month.

