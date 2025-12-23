SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man was arrested and is accused of stockpiling chemicals and gun parts.

Investigators searched the suspect, Patrick Gordon’s home on Harbor Street Monday night.

Officials say they found parts used in A-R style rifles, flash powder, fuses, and several containers filled with various chemicals.

Gordon pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Gordon’s currently being held on $100,000 cash bail.

