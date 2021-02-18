Salem man facing charges in connection with crash that took life of veteran police officer

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man is facing charges in connection with a crash that took the life of an off-duty police officer last year.

Juan Martinez, 26, will face a judge in March on homicide charges after police said he collided head-on with 56-year-old Dana Mazola’s car on Jefferson Avenue last June.

Both were rushed to North Shore Medical Center but Mazola did not survive. Martinez suffered non-life-threaetenng injuries.

Mazola was a 31 year veteran of the force and had just filed for retirement eight hours before the crash. He is survived by his wife and twin daughters.

Martinez is due in Salem District Court on March 3.

