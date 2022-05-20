BOSTON (WHDH) - A Salem man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to his role in a fentanyl drug trafficking operation that distributed the drug across the North Shore, according to the United States attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Ernest Johnson, 34, also known as “Yo Pesci” and “Mr. Live Mr. Drive”, pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Johnson was arrested in June 2021 for his role in a drug-trafficking operation that allegedly distributed Fentanyl using high-volume pill presses capable of producing 15,000 counterfeit Percocet pills per hour.

The Salem man allegedly posted several videos across social media in which he would describe his involvment in shootings and beatings. Johnson was legally barred from owning a gun due to prior convictions.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled Johnson’s sentencing for Sept. 13, 2022.

