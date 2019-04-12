Salem marijuana shop reopens with no more appointments or purchase limits

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem’s Alternative Therapies Group reopened its doors last week for the first time since February. Now that an apparent inventory issue has been rectified, the recreational marijuana shop is no longer requiring appointments or restricting how much product customers can buy.

People 21 and older can now visit the dispensary any time during normal business hours. ATG says its self-imposed purchase limits have also been removed. Customers can now purchase up to one ounce of flower or five grams of concentrate.

Those who plan on traveling to the dispensary are urged to visit ATG’s website for up-to-date product availability.

Customers must still bring a valid government issued ID card proving that they are 21 or older.

All transactions are cash only. An ATM is located on the premises.

