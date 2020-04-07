Salem Market Basket employee dies following brave battle with coronavirus

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem Market Basket associate who contracted the coronavirus passed away following a brave battle, the grocery store chain announced.

The female employee last worked at the store on March 26, according to Justine Griffin, spokesperson for Market Basket.

“Although we are not able to share any details about our Associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” Griffin said. “We offer our support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to any colleagues or family members in need.”

Two other associates at the Salem store have tested positive for the virus and have quarantined themselves and their close contacts, Griffin continued.

The information has been reported to public health officials.

A specialized cleaning crew has been brought in to clean and disinfect the store as an added precaution.

