SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, Massachusetts man died after he was involved in a crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire Wednesday, police said.

New Hampshire state police in a statement said the crash happened near 10:20 p.m. close to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Lawrence Street.

Police said the 47-year-old Salem man was riding a motorcycle on the southbound side of Ocean Boulevard immediately before the crash. He passed a vehicle and was trying to reenter the left lane of travel when he hit the back of a pick-up truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Revere.

Police said the Salem man lost control of his motorcycle after the collision and veered off the road, traveling through a field and into the front yard of a nearby home. Police said the man was thrown from his motorcycle after the bike hit a raised flowerbed.

State police said the pickup truck driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Ocean Boulevard remained closed for roughly three hours while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene

Police said the crash remained under investigation as of Thursday morning and asked anyone with information to contact authorities by email at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.GOV.

