SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is warning visitors to arrive early if they hope to catch the final night of Halloween festivities as thousands are expected to visit the town on its spookiest night of the year.

The mayor’s office said nearly 700,000 people visited Salem ahead of Halloween, making parking a huge issue for visitors who don’t have reservations with parking lots filling up before 10:30 a.m., especially on busy weekends.

Visitors can expect large crowds in Salem Common, Derby Square and all the city’s restaurants and attractions.

“If everyone’s courteous thinking about how you get here, planning ahead and coming with an attitude to have some fun, be expecting to wait a little longer than you might normally, we’ll have a great Halloween,” Driscoll said.

The Commuter Rail previously added more weekend service between North Station and Salem as well as Salem and Beverly/Newburyport. The city said taking a train or ferry is the best solution as all parking lots, garages and spaces are filling quickly.

Salem’s mayor said she’s grateful for Keolis Commuter Services and the MBTA providing extra service for the busiest time of year and encourages people to check the Commuter Rail schedule before they come to witch city.

