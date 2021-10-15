SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging Halloween revelers to take a train or shuttle buses into the city on weekends through the end of October due to the likelihood of heavy traffic, congestion, and limited downtown parking.

Free shuttles will run on October 16-17, 23-24, and 30-31 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. between three free satellite parking lots at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center, Salem High School, and behind Salem Hospital, according to Driscoll. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza.

“Those planning a visit to Salem and will be driving should use the free satellite lots and shuttles to save time, money, and aggravation,” Driscoll’s office said in a news release.

People can also ride the Commuter Rail into Salem station, which is walkable to all attractions and destinations.

