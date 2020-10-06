Salem mayor urges public to postpone Halloween plans until 2021

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Salem is urging the public to postpone their Halloween plans until 2021 due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are considering a visit to Salem this October and you do not have lodging booked or advance tickets or reservations, the city recommends that you postpone your visit until 2021,” Mayor Kimberley Driscoll’s office said in a news release.

Most haunted happening events have already been canceled due to the pandemic and all venues are working with limited occupancy, which created long lines and crowding in places during the first weekend of October, according to the mayor’s office.

Those who are still planning to come to Salem are required to abide by the mandatory mask requirement while downtown, as well as within stores, attractions, and while moving around within restaurants.

“Ordinarily, there is no better place to celebrate haunted happenings and Halloween than in Salem. While we normally welcome visitors from around the globe to our city each fall, this is not a normal October. We want to support our many businesses, but our first priority is keeping residents, employees, and visitors healthy and safe,” Driscoll said in a statement. “Visitors can do their part by planning ahead and following all COVID-19 protocols and health orders. If you have not secured lodging or booked tickets in advance for your stay, you may want to consider saving your visit until 2021, when we hope to be recovered from this pandemic and able to enjoy our full array of unique activities and events.”

The Salem Board of Health has also issued a local travel reporting requirement for visitors traveling from out of state. Anyone staying overnight at a hotel, inn or short-term rental must complete a form that documents their activity in the city.

Salem previously announced that it would not be moving forward with the shift to Phase III, Step II of the state’s four-phase reopening plan.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to exercise caution of they choose to go trick-or-treating or pass out candy on Halloween. He also denounced the idea of holding large, indoor gatherings.

